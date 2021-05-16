Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

TSE BDT opened at C$9.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.24 and a 1-year high of C$9.96.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

