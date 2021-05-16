BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $240.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $192.77 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $213.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.39 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BioNTech by 47.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BioNTech by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 550.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

