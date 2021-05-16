BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $29.53

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.53, but opened at $28.55. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 2,939 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $412,051.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $114,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 286.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,966,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

