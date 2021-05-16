Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

