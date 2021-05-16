Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells $167,640.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $167,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,628.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $449,047.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $816,597.50.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

