Belt (BELT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.35 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Belt has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $87.35 million and $1.41 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $48.40 or 0.00102282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00089249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.97 or 0.00515532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00233163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004908 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.36 or 0.01181979 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00041498 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

