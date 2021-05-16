Bella Protocol Price Down 18.9% This Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00006602 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $100.91 million and $13.70 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.84 or 0.01092026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00063994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00113736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00063349 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.