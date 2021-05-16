Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Given New $260.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.80.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.88 and its 200-day moving average is $246.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.