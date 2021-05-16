Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

