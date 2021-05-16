Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $194.04 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $130.14 and a one year high of $197.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

