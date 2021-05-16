Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Shayne & CO. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of EWP stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

