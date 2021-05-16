Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 133,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

