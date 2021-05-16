Beacon Securities Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGC. Raymond James set a $10.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

