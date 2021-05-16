Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $602.99 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $248.81 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

