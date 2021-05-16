Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,322 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,632 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,366,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after buying an additional 1,416,286 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,551,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

