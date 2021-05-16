Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

