Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

TLT stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.83.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

