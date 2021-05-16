Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR opened at $31.61 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,759,759 shares of company stock worth $84,764,840 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

