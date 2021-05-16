Base Protocol (BASE) Price Tops $2.05 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $2.54 million and $30,610.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00004659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00086481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.45 or 0.01088848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00062345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00115201 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,769,899 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,646 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

