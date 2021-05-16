Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBSI. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $562.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 225.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 37.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 59,652 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

