Barclays Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.93 ($49.32).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €35.20 ($41.41) on Wednesday. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.87.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

