Barclays Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Posted by on May 16th, 2021 // Comments off

Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.93 ($49.32).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €35.20 ($41.41) on Wednesday. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.87.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.