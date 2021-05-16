Barclays Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €66.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scout24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.35 ($83.94).

Scout24 stock opened at €64.92 ($76.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.41. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

