Bank of Montreal Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.88 Per Share (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $8.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.41. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $99.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

