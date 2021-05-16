Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKRIY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

BKRIY stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.