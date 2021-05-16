Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. AlphaValue raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

BKRIY stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

