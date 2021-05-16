Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 74,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.