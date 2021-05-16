Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.