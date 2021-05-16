Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.18 ($3.74).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.