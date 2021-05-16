B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $76.50

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.50, but opened at $72.67. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $73.51, with a volume of 696 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.27.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,340,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

