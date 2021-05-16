B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APEI. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

APEI opened at $27.37 on Friday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $511.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

