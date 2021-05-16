Aytu Biopharma (AYTU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Aytu Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. On average, analysts expect Aytu Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aytu Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

