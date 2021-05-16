Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $54.03 on Thursday. Axonics has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,248.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,977 shares of company stock valued at $12,741,922 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

