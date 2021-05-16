Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.19 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.200 EPS.
NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. 859,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,981. Avaya has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
