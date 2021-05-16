Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.19 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.200 EPS.

NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. 859,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,981. Avaya has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

