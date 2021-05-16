Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.020-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.660-0.730 EPS.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.27.

NYSE AVYA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 859,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

