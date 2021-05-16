Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.020-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.660-0.730 EPS.
AVYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.27.
NYSE AVYA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 859,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.72.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.