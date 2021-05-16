Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 733 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after purchasing an additional 635,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,698,000 after acquiring an additional 476,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,849,000 after acquiring an additional 73,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $75.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

