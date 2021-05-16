Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $61.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

