Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

