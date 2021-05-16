Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,033 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average is $116.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.10 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

