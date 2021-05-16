Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives €68.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €69.04 ($81.23).

NDA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of NDA stock traded up €0.46 ($0.54) on Tuesday, reaching €75.96 ($89.36). The stock had a trading volume of 87,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.38. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €47.87 ($56.32) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.24.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.