Aurora Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market cap of $35.37 million and $1.38 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

