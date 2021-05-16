Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $11.25 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $6.70. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 141,569 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 69.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $2,288,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

