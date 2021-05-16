aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%.

Shares of LIFE opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIFE. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.