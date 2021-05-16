AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in AtriCure by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 539,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $354,364.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $72.00 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

