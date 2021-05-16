Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes $233,000 Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

