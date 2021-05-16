Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,306 shares of company stock worth $27,057,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.04. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $129.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.