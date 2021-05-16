Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $115,000 Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $5,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 135,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 111,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

CIO stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $478.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1,103.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

