Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 164 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $382.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $258.56 and a 52 week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.