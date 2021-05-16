Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Oddo Bhf

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. Atlantia has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

