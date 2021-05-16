Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$390 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $12.85 on Friday. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATER shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

