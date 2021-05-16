ATB Capital Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$135.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$126.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian cut shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.91.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$138.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$80.73 and a 52 week high of C$141.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

